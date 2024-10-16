Virginia's Thomas Jefferson High drops to No. 14 in new national rankings

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, once ranked among the top high schools in the nation, has seen its ranking fall to No. 14 in the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings, sparking concern among some Fairfax County parents and residents.

The school, which has consistently been a top contender in the rankings, is now at the center of a debate over the impact of its revised admissions process.

For some parents, like Srilekha Palle, whose child attends TJ, the drop is alarming.

"What is a big deal if it falls down to 100, 1,000? If you have that kind of attitude, then what are we teaching our kids?" Palle said.

The school's admissions process was overhauled in 2020 to prioritize diversity, equity, and inclusion, removing standardized testing. Critics of the new policy argue that it has lowered academic standards and led to a reduction in Asian-American students.

"I think it is purely a reflection on leadership changes and leadership failure," Palle said.

Related article

However, Dr. Andrew Hayes, president of the TJ Alumni Action Group, which advocated for a more equitable admissions process, dismissed the concerns, calling the rankings "an artificial measurement."

He downplayed the significance of the drop, saying, "14 is amazing. I think people who are complaining about that are spoiled or have pretty unrealistic expectations."

In a statement to FOX 5, Fairfax County Public Schools denied any link between the drop in rankings and the race-blind admissions policy.

They pointed out that TJ is still ranked No. 1 in Virginia and the greater D.C. area, which they consider a significant achievement.