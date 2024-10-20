Students shaken by triple shooting near Howard University as school celebates homecoming

D.C. police are investigating a triple shooting that took place early Sunday morning.

It happened near Howard University’s campus amid the school’s homecoming weekend.

All three victims are expected to be ok but students say they were shaken by the incident.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. here on 8th Street at Barry Place — a block west of Georgia Avenue, which runs through campus.

FOX 5 spoke with an eye-witness off camera who tells us three people, including two of his friends were shot.

Both were women, one was shot in the knee, he said, and the other in the stomach.

That witness tells us the shooting happened right about here, where we’re standing now.

We’re not going to show it to you, but there is still blood on the sidewalk near where I’m standing right now.

Have to be clear here, there’s no direct evidence this is related to the Howard homecoming weekend. But we’re told many people were out and about near campus as part of the celebrations.

Campus Public Safety sent an email to students with basic information, alerting them of the shooting, but did not provide much in the way of details beyond what police put out.

Aniyah Shaw is a student who lives in a nearby dorm and had her windows open when the shots were fired but didn’t think much of it. Then got the campus-wide email.

"I was scared. I was like, ‘oh wow that was crazy.’ I heard a shooting happened and I didn’t know if it was real or not," Shaw said.

FOX 5 reached out to Howard to see if they had any additional insights, but have not heard back quite yet.

D.C. police say they are continuing their investigation and there is no suspect lookout available at this time.