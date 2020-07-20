No entry to Virginia liquor stores without a mask

Virginia’s state-owned liquor stores say they won’t let anyone not wearing a mask into their stores starting Monday as part of an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Richmond Times Dispatch reports that the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority will have greeters at the front of stores to prevent people without masks from entering and to offer curbside pickup options.

The agency already requires masks be worn in the stores but has not previously denied entry to people not wearing them.