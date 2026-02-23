DPW investigating after viral video of trash collector tossing cans

The D.C. Department of Public Works says they are looking into an incident caught on camera of a sanitation worker tossing two bins in a back alley.

What we know:

On Friday, a user posted on X surveillance footage appearing to show a back alley, and a man in a yellow reflective jacket tossing over a trash can and a recycling bin, scattering trash on the ground.

"I suspected the garbagemen were actively sabotaging our garbage and now I have proof of it," the user wrote in the post.

The D.C. Department of Public Works replied on Saturday.

"What we are seeing in this video is uncharacteristic of our level of professionalism. We are currently looking into this matter," wrote DCDPW.

What they're saying:

"I do think we want to note that the men and women of DPW have been working nights, weekends, holidays for the past month with ice, with snow, with trash. So I want to acknowledge they have been working incredibly hard this last month. Obviously, though, if you've got somebody who has just taken a bin full of recyclables, just tossing it haphazard like that, you hear the content spilling out on the video, that is not at all the conduct or the experience anybody should get. And so I've asked DPW to look into it, to figure out what happened and to address it," said Ward 6 Councilmember Charles Allen.



