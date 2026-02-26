DC weather: Tracking Monday snow chance following warm weekend

The Brief Clouds Thursday with a few spotty showers and highs in the 40s. Sunshine returns Friday and Saturday, pushing temps into the 50s and near 60 degrees. A fast‑moving system could drop a quick burst of snow Monday with minor travel impacts.



A brief warmup is on the way across the Washington, D.C. region before winter tries to make a comeback early next week.

What we know:

Temperatures start around 40 degrees Thursday with lighter winds and a damp feel. Clouds stick around throughout the day, and a few rain showers could drift into the area from the south. Most of the steady rain is expected to stay south of the D.C. region, but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out.

The main window for any precipitation runs from noon to about 4 p.m. Areas north and west, especially near Hagerstown and closer to the Maryland–Pennsylvania line, could see a brief mix. FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says the threat is very limited and not expected to cause impacts. Any lingering showers should clear after 5 p.m., leaving the evening mostly dry.

Highs Thursday reach the mid-to-upper-40s, a little below average and cooler than Wednesday.

Friday brings sunshine and a return to the 50s. Saturday looks even warmer, with highs near 60 degrees before cooler air settles in for the second half of the weekend.

What's next:

All eyes are on Monday, when a quick-moving system could bring a burst of snow by the afternoon and evening. Some accumulation is possible before the system potentially ends as rain on Tuesday, which would help wash away whatever falls. Grenda says Monday could bring at least minor travel disruptions depending on the timing and intensity of the storm.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ DC weather: Warm weekend ahead before a Monday snow chance