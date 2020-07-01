Nike, FedEx, PepsiCo asked to cut ties with Redskins until name changed: report

Last week, three letters signed by 87 different investment firms and shareholders asked Nike, FedEx, and PepsiCo to end their business relationships with the Washington Redskins until the team decides to change its controversial name, according to Adweek.

The investment firms and shareholders are worth a collective $620 billion.

For decades, Native American leaders have pushed for the team to change its name but in 2013, owner Daniel Snyder said he would "never change the name."

Following nationwide protests after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Adweek reports there has been renewed interest to get the team to change its name.

Last month, the team removed a monument commemorating former owner George Preston Marshall, who was the last NFL owner to integrate his team’s roster, from the front of RFK Stadium.

The letters were sent by First Peoples Worldwide, Oneida Nation Trust Enrollment Committee, Trillium Asset Management, LLC Boston Common Asset Management, LLC Boston Trust Walden Mercy Investment Services, and First Affirmative Financial Network, according to reports, along with an additional 80 firms and trusts.

