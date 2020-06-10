Redskins players and coaches react to recent protests 

Dwayne Haskins says he’ll continue to be vocal with his activism.

On a Zoom call with members of the media, Haskins spoke about his time joining the protests in the District over the last several days.

“The whole decision to go to D.C. was just, I feel like everybody in this day and age likes to just talk and I wanted to be about action, I wanted to go down there and be a part of the difference,” says Haskins. “It was my first protest ever, I never thought I’d ever be able to actually go to a protest especially in this day and age, so it was just crazy to be there. I talked to [Senior Vice President of Player Development] Doug [Williams], I talked to [Senior Director of Player Development Malcolm Blacken] about trying to get in touch with someone that was down there and go walk up to people. I went down there and it was just a great experience. Just the energy and the atmosphere when you walk around people and how much you’re supporting the cause. And just being a normal person felt great.”

Haskins says he’ll continue to speak up about race relations surrounding the league.

