Nick Cannon seemingly welcomes seventh child, rumored girlfriend Alyssa Scott teases: 'Love you for eternity'

Nick Cannon is in seventh heaven after his rumored girlfriend Alyssa Scott seemingly birthed his child mere weeks after the " Wild ‘N Out " star and creator welcomed twins with another woman.

Scott, appeared to confirm the news on Saturday that she and Cannon, 40, welcomed their son, Zen, on June 23 in a series of photos shared to Instagram commemorating the date.

"I will love you for eternity," she captioned the set of black-and-white snaps, two of which showed her cradling the newborn in her arms as she dons a plunging dark-colored dress.

While the "Masked Singer" host never officially confirmed whether or not he was the father of Scott’s child, the former "Wild ‘N Out" stage model posted a sultry snap on Father’s Day of herself with a shirtless man who bared a striking resemblance to Cannon on Instagram, although the mysterious man’s face was turned away from the camera.

"Celebrating you today," she captioned the Instagram Story photo of the man cradling her baby bump.

Cannon recently welcomed twins — his fifth child and sixth child — with another woman, Abby De La Rosa, who announced their birth via Instagram June 16, sharing a video of her cradling her newborns. She revealed in the post that the boys are named Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon.

Furthermore, Cannon and his now-ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell welcomed a daughter in December 2020. In an Instagram post, Bell said that the baby was named Powerful Queen Cannon.

The two also share a 3-year-old son, Golden.

The media tycoon also famously shares 9-year-old twins Morocco and Monroe with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey .

A rep for Cannon did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Fox News’ Nate Day contributed to this report.