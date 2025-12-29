Survey: Nearly 3% of Americans believe they could beat a grizzly bear unarmed

article

A new survey has unveiled surprising confidence among Americans regarding their ability to take on various animals in unarmed fights.

Survey findings reveal bold claims

The survey, conducted by Stake, found that 2.75% of Americans believe they could defeat a grizzly bear without a weapon. This is a significant drop from a previous YouGov poll, where 6% felt confident in such a feat. The survey included 2,000 U.S. sports fans aged 16 and older.

It's worth noting that the average grizzly can weigh upwards of 700 pounds, according to the National Wildlife Federation.

What we know:

Westerners emerged as the most confident group in the survey, with 5% believing they could take on a grizzly bear, compared to 1.95% of Southerners. Additionally, 4.13% of Westerners think they could beat a kangaroo, a sentiment shared by only 1.94% of Midwesterners.

Confidence against smaller animals is notably higher, with 17.80% of survey respondents believing they could defeat a mouse, and around 11% feeling they could outmatch a house cat or medium-sized dog.

The backstory:

Despite nearly 30% of survey respondents saying they couldn't beat any animal in an unarmed fight, a majority of 70.50% believe they could take down at least one.

What we don't know:

The survey does not provide detailed demographic breakdowns beyond regional differences, leaving questions about how other factors like age or occupation might influence confidence levels.