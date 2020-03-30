New York man with DC ties recovers from COVID-19

A New York man with connections to the D.C. area says he has recovered after being infected with the coronavirus.

"I feel great," Mike Green told FOX 5's Allison Seymour Monday during his twelfth day of home self-quarantine.

Mike said he feels like he is getting stronger every day and has to remain indoors for two more days before he can set foot outside. He was hospitalized earlier this month.

He's taking plenty of precautions and even struggled with a lingering cough he said remained with him after returning home. Mike said the cough took a lot of energy out of him.

New York is one of the hardest areas in the U.S. hit during the coronavirus outbreak. Mike told us that the parts of the city he saw during his return trip home looked like a "ghost town" and he called the views of the mostly empty streets "eerie."