New Year’s Eve plans shift across DC region due to COVID-19 spike

Many in the D.C. region have shifted their New Year’s Eve plans as COVID-19 cases surge nationwide due to the highly contagious omicron variant.

FOX 5's Sierra Fox says some events in the District, like The Hamilton LIVE New Year's Eve celebration and the Black Cat 2021 New Year's Eve Ball have been canceled.

DC Mayor Bowser discusses winter COVID-19 surge

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser spoke with FOX 5 and advised D.C. residents to avoid large crowds - inside and outside – and to test before gathering on New Year's Eve to make sure anyone who is COVID-19 avoids spreading the virus.

For the second year in a row, Baltimore has canceled its New Year's Eve celebrations at the Inner Harbor.

First Night Alexandria New Year's activities have been canceled but the city says it midnight fireworks displays will continue as scheduled.

Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson tests positive for COVID-19

In a tweet Thursday, Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson said he has tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling through Spain. FOX 5 spoke with Wilson on Friday who said he is isolating in Madrid until he can travel back home.