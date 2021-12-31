First Night Alexandria New Year's activities canceled; fireworks display still on schedule

First Night Alexandria New Year's activities have been canceled as COVID-19 cases surge nationwide due to the highly contagious omicron variant.

Officials say the midnight fireworks display will continue as scheduled.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

In a tweet Thursday, Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson said he has tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling through Spain.

Advertisement

"I was boosted and had light symptoms," Wilson said. "Everyone else in my family was negative and they have traveled home." FOX 5 spoke with Wilson who said he is isolating in Madrid until he can travel back home.