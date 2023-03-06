New Virginia law makes relocating easier for out-of-state workers

Relocating to Virginia is now easier for out-of-state workers who want to move into the Commonwealth to work in 85 licensed professions.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has signed a new law that allows "universal licensing" from other states, meaning people who work in professions such as real estate, therapy, hair care and more can start work right away when moving to Virginia, provided they are already licensed in another state, have work experience and have a clean record.

State officials say 300,000 jobs sat empty due to bureaucracy and red tape.

"You’ll be able, with those simple requirements, to come into Virginia and begin working after you’ve applied for that license with us, and in the past sometimes there were a lot of requirements for sometimes retaking an examination," says the Director of the Virginia Professional and Occupational Regulation Department Mitch Melis.

One of the greatest beneficiaries of this change will be military families in Virginia whose spouses often find when they move to the state, they have to start all over again to obtain professional licenses in Virginia.

The new law takes effect on July 1.