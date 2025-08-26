New video shows Kilmar Abrego Garcia in ICE custody 

The Brief Kilmar Abrego Garcia was taken into ICE custody Monday in Baltimore. He’s being held at a federal detention facility in Virginia. A judge ruled he must stay in the U.S. while fighting a deportation order to Uganda.



Kilmar Abrego Garcia is back in ICE custody after being detained Monday morning in Baltimore.

Detained in Virginia

New video shows him in federal custody. He is being held at a detention facility in Virginia.

A federal judge has ruled that Abrego Garcia must remain in the U.S. as he fights a Trump-era deportation order to Uganda.

On Monday, his attorneys filed a lawsuit challenging the deportation, arguing he deserves a fair trial.

Abrego Garcia reportedly declined an offer to be sent to Costa Rica in exchange for pleading guilty to human smuggling charges and remaining in jail.

