Kilmar Abrego Garcia reported to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Baltimore on Monday, just days after his release from jail. ICE alerted his attorneys on Friday that he could be deported to Uganda and was ordered to report to authorities.

The father, who was deported to El Salvador in March despite a judge’s order protecting him from removal, reunited with his family over the weekend.

Now, he faces the possibility of being sent to Uganda, a country where he has no known ties.

Supporters gathered outside the Baltimore ICE field office for a prayer vigil and rally early Monday morning. Abrego Garcia arrived around 6:45 a.m.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia reports to ICE detention center in Baltimore on Monday

After his deportation, Abrego Garcia was returned to the U.S., jailed in Tennessee on human smuggling charges, and released Friday to await trial in Maryland.

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh is at the ICE office, where tensions are rising and supporters continue to arrive.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Images of Kilmar Abrego Garcia as he reported to the ICE detention center in Baltimore on Monday, just days after his release from jail. ICE alerted his attorneys Friday that he could be deported to Uganda and was ordered to report to authorities.