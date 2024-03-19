New true crime documentary 'District of Carjacking' delves into fatal carjacking of Dr. Rakesh Patel

"District of Carjacking: The Doctor’s Last Drive," a new FOX5 DC true crime original, tells the story of a perplexing and unsolved murder, hosted by Jacqueline Matter.

Through interviews from family, friends and eyewitnesses, unravel the tragedy of D.C.-based Dr. Rakesh Patel’s fatal carjacking, and dive deeper into the overall issue of carjacking and violent crime in the nation’s capital.

Over two years ago, Dr. Patel was struck and killed by his own vehicle at the intersection of 18th Street and Florida Avenue in Northwest. Authorities say Dr. Patel left his vehicle running a block away from where he was killed.

Images of the vehicle were captured on camera, and the stolen Mercedes was recovered days later. But police have yet to make an arrest in the case.

"He loved people. He loved his animals, you know? He was there to take care of people. He would’ve saved thousands of lives throughout his career being a physician in a critical care [facility]," said Dr. Patel's father to FOX 5 DC. "These people don’t have anything to lose. They don’t have a life. They don’t care if they die."

