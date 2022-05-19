Family of MedStar doctor killed in car theft speaks out

The family of a MedStar Washington doctor who was killed during an auto theft in Adams Morgan back in March is still looking for answers.

Dr. Rakesh Patel Patel was a Medical Intensive Care Unit Fellow at MedStar Washington Hospital Center when he was struck and killed by his own vehicle at the intersection of 18th Street and Florida Avenue in Northwest. Authorities say Dr. Patel left his vehicle running a block away from where he was killed.

The 33-year-old victim’s father told FOX 5 on Thursday, D.C. Police still haven’t made an arrest.

MedStar doctor struck and killed by his stolen vehicle in DC; police search for suspect

"[The suspect needs] to think about it, what did he achieve? Did he get anything out of it? No, he didn’t get anything. He just took a life for nothing," Rakesh's father, Rajnikant, said in a Zoom interview with FOX 5 on Thursday.

The grieving father was also very upset with the D.C. Mayor’s comments after his son was killed.

"It’s horrible. I heard that the mayor of Washington D.C. … said whatever happened wasn’t intentional," Mr. Patel said. "How can somebody run a car over a human being and not be intentional? Cars can be stopped – they have brakes on the car,"

Mr. Patel told FOX 5 that he feels comments like the mayor's, encourage criminal behavior. When asked about different ways to address those committing carjackings and auto thefts, he told FOX 5 there needs to be tougher punishments.

"He loved people. He loved his animals, you know? He was there to take care of people. He would’ve saved thousands of lives throughout his career being a physician in a critical care [facility]," Patel said, speaking of his son, Rakesh, "These people don’t have anything to lose. They don’t have a life. They don’t care if they die."