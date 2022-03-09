MedStar doctor struck and killed by his stolen vehicle in DC; police search for suspect

A MedStar doctor is dead after police say he was struck and killed by his own vehicle that had just been stolen from him in Northwest D.C.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

That MedStar Doctor has been identified as 33-year-old Rakesh Patel, of Silver Spring. His parents drove from Ohio to identify his body.

The incident began a little after 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Vernon Street NW. Officers say Patel's vehicle was left running in that area.

A close friend of the victim’s girlfriend, Kristine Froeba, told FOX 5 Patel went to drop off something to his girlfriend that night. The two were hugging goodbye when Froeba said the couple saw Patel’s vehicle start to move.

Police say an unknown suspect entered the Mercedes and drove off east on Vernon St. Patel apparently pursued his stolen car.

DC Police

Froeba told FOX 5 by the time the girlfriend caught up to the victim, her boyfriend had been struck and was laying on the ground, severely injured.

While fleeing the scene in the vehicle, authorities say the suspect struck a man at the intersection of 18th Street and Florida Avenue. The suspect then drove off in the vehicle.

D.C. Police said Patel was pronounced dead on the scene near 18th Street NW and Florida Avenue NW.

Patel was a Medical Intensive Care Unit fellow at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

A spokesman for the hospital told FOX 5 that after completing his Internal Medicine Residency with MedStar Washington, Patel stayed to complete his Infectious Diseases fellowship. He was currently training as a Critical Care fellow.

"He will be greatly missed by those whose lives he touched. We’ll keep Dr. Patel’s family and peers in our thoughts and prayers during the days ahead," the MedStar Washington Hospital Center’s Spokesperson said in a statement.

Images of the vehicle were captured on camera. By Wednesday afternoon, D.C. Police confirmed the stolen Mercedes had been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.