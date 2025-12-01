New rules go into effect for DC streateries

The future of outdoor dining in D.C. could change Tuesday when the Council votes on emergency legislation aimed at lowering the cost of keeping streateries in place.

The debate comes after restaurants began facing new fees over the weekend. FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh reports the issue is about more than rules, it’s about business and neighborhood life.

The backstory:

Streateries helped restaurants survive the pandemic and became part of the street scene in neighborhoods across the city. But rising costs are now forcing tough choices.

Some owners say losing outdoor setups hurts business, while others argue reclaiming parking spaces is better for them.

On Tuesday, the D.C. Council will decide whether to ease the new rules. Temporary permits expire on Sunday, and the permanent program requires a $260 fee, plus $20 per square foot, along with the purchase of safety barriers.

Business owners say those expenses could reach $15,000 to $24,000 a year. For some, that’s too much, and they’re removing their streateries. Others say outdoor seating brought customers and energy back to the block.

The District Department of Transportation says the rules are about safety and consistency. Businesses that applied through the city’s TOPS system can stay open while applications are reviewed.

What's next:

Councilmember Charles Allen has proposed emergency legislation cutting the permit fee to $15 per square foot and give the city more flexibility on design requirements. The Council votes Tuesday.

If approved, the changes take effect immediately for 90 days. DDOT says enforcement won’t begin until early next year, meaning some setups could remain through the holidays.

