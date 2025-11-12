'Streateries' in D.C. face uncertain future as new rules and fees take effect

The Brief ‘Streateries,' a pandemic-era solution to help restaurants accommodate social distancing will soon cost businesses money. Beginning November 30, new rules and fees for outdoor dining structures are set to take effect, and restaurant owners say the costs could be too steep to keep them in place. Restaurants hoping to keep their streateries must submit applications before Nov. 30.



A popular pandemic-era staple in Washington, D.C. — the "streatery" — may soon disappear from many city sidewalks.

Beginning November 30, new rules and fees for outdoor dining structures are set to take effect, and restaurant owners say the costs could be too steep to keep them in place.

What we know:

Streateries, which allowed restaurants to expand seating onto sidewalks and side streets during COVID-19, became a lifeline for many businesses struggling to stay afloat.

Five years later, they remain a defining feature of neighborhoods like Adams Morgan, lining blocks with colorful patios and busy tables.

But that’s likely about to change.

At The Diner in Adams Morgan, manager Katherine Hawkins told FOX 5 that the temporary program served its purpose, helping restaurants survive and allowing diners to safely spread out during the pandemic.

But continuing to operate a streatery under the new structure now feels unfeasible.

"After careful consideration, we decided not to continue it mainly because of the cost — it just didn’t seem worth it," Hawkins said. "Honestly, I think we’ll be OK when it comes to dining, takeout, carryout."

Big picture view:

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) is transitioning the temporary program into a permanent one, but with tighter requirements. Restaurants must now apply for new design permits and pay annual permit and square-footage fees. Some may even need to hire architects to create compliant structures.

A survey of 33 Adams Morgan businesses found the annual cost of maintaining a streatery could range from $15,000 to $24,000 a year. According to the Adams Morgan Partnership BID, only three restaurants expressed interest in keeping them.

Executive director Kristin Barden said many owners were surprised by how quickly the changes arrived.

"The space has been free up until now," she explained. "When they found out this is really happening, they said, ‘no thanks. They’re done.’"

Some restaurant leaders warn that losing streateries will mean losing a major revenue source during an already challenging period for the industry. DDOT argues the program was always intended to be temporary and that restaurants had a year to prepare for the transition.

The new rules also impose limits on the size and design of structures. Fully enclosed spaces will no longer be allowed, making winter outdoor dining impractical.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Shawn Townsend, president and CEO of the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington (RAMW), said the industry supports safety and accessibility but urged District officials to reconsider the scale of the changes.

"The new guidelines create real challenges for many small and independent restaurants already working hard to recover," Townsend said. "The cost and complexity of compliance could force many operators to give up streateries altogether — spaces that have become vital to neighborhood vibrancy and the city’s economic recovery."

Townsend said RAMW hopes the city will work with the industry to find "a more practical path forward that keeps outdoor dining safe, welcoming, and financially feasible."

Restaurants hoping to keep their streateries must submit applications before Nov. 30.