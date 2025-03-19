New report shows delays, cancelations up at Reagan National Airport

The number of delays and cancelations are up at Reagan National Airport and a new report says fewer people are flying in and out of DCA in the months following the deadly mid-air collision that killed 67 people.

Safety when flying is top of mind for many Americans right now with accidents and incidents dominating the news of late.

The Metropolitan Washington Aiprorts Authority Board met on Wednesday to discuss a number of issues and one of its latest reports highlighted some concerning new data coming out of Reagan National Airport.

The latest numbers on air travel at Reagan National show the number of passengers year-to-year was down considerably last month — by 12 percent. They couldn't give a reason why.

On-time performance by the airlines was also down, dropping drastically from 88 percent to 58 percent. Flight delays went up from 10 percent to 34 percent from February last year compared to last month.

One reason for those numbers, according to MWAA, is the FAA-mandated ground stoppages whenever helicopters are flying in the area. That is still happening despite new restrictions since that fatal air collision over the Potomac River in late January.

Some in-flight and at-the-gate incidents have also left some travelers feeling uncomfortable with boarding flights.

At Reagan National, United Airlines flight attendants staged a demonstration, calling for a new contract. FOX 5 asked them about how those incidents and accidents have impacted safety.

"Our flight attendants are having to endure people that are very frustrated with the process. Whether it be going through security, their tickets being messed up and we're the end result where they take their frustrations out so it has become more difficult," United Airlines flight attendant Lois Breece said.

One pilot at the demonstration emphasized that despite some of the recent incidents, air travel is still secure.

"It is still safe to fly. Obviously, we have programs that we've had forever that will predict incidents and accidents and we've done a pretty good job of utilizing those programs to keep the skies safe," United Airlines pilot Capt. Wendy Morse said. "It was certainly a really tragic incident, the accident that happened here, and certainly the same thing in Toronto but we have wonderful processes in place to make sure it never happens again."

While they're still boarding their flights, some travelers told FOX 5 they've been feeling more concerned as of late.

"I will have to say I was a little nervous coming into Ronald Reagan given the more recent accident but otherwise it didn't stop me. So, overall feeling ok," one passenger said.

But some say at the end of the day, it comes down to passengers and flight crews doing their best to be kind and courteous to others while flying the skies.

"I fly a lot, therefore, we always have issues," a frequent traveler said. "I think it's about the people."