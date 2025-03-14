Maryland man punches United Airlines gate agent in the face at Dulles International Airport
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A Maryland man has been arrested and charged with assault and disorderly conduct after punching a United Airlines gate agent at Dulles International Airport.
54-year-old Christopher Stuart Crittenden punched a United Airlines gate agent at Gate D12 on the evening of March 13. According to LinkedIn, Crittenden is a retired Montgomery County Fire Department Captain.
The entire incident was caught on camera and recorded by a bystander.
The Airports Authority’s fire and rescue department transported the gate agent to a local hospital.
FOX 5 DC has reached out to Crittenden for a comment on the incident and has yet to hear back.
United Airlines shared that Crittenden has been banned from future travel on the airline.
