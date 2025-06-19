New Prince George’s County Police Chief prioritizes gun violence, illegal firearms

The Brief George Nader begins his tenure as Prince George’s County police chief on Thursday. He says curbing gun violence and illegal firearms is top priority. Nader returns after decades in local and transit law enforcement leadership.



George Nader begins as the new police chief of Prince George’s County on Thursday, pledging to make gun violence and illegal firearms a main focus.

Nader, 54, is a husband, father, and law enforcement veteran with more than 30 years of experience.

Nader takes over as top cop

What we know:

He previously served nearly two decades with the Prince George’s County Police Department before heading to Metro Transit Police as agency’s Assistant Chief for the Bureau of Homeland Security.

Guns top priority

Nader told FOX 5 that returning to lead the department was an easy decision because he will serve a community he deeply cares about. His top priority, he said, is reducing gun violence and curbing illegal gun trafficking through partnerships with agencies like the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

"I think that’s one of the key things," Nader said. "Because there’s really too many guns out there in the community."

Nader’s appointment follows the departure of former Chief Malik Aziz, who was recently named a finalist for the top job at the Phoenix Police Department. Aziz told FOX 5 last week that County Executive-elect Aisha Braveboy had not personally reached out to discuss her vision for the department’s future.

Braveboy, who publicly thanked Aziz for his service, is scheduled to be sworn in on Thursday.

