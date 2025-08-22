New NTSB report reveals details of near-miss at Reagan National Airport

The Brief An NTSB report details a close call between a U.S. military helicopter and a plane. It happened near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in May. In January, 67 people were killed when a military helicopter and a plane collided near the same airport.



A new preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) details a close call between a U.S. military helicopter and a plane near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) last May.

What we know:

On May 1st, 2025, NTSB investigators said that a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter landing at the Pentagon Heliport and Republic Airways flight 5825 were involved in what’s officially called "a loss of separation" about 1.7 miles north-northwest of DCA. The two aircrafts came as close as .4 miles laterally and 200 feet vertically, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

"We’re lucky that the controller at Reagan saw the unexpected climb of this PAT23 Army helicopter at the last moment and saved the day by sending Republic Airlines around," said aviation expert Richard Levy, who reviewed the NTSB’s report.

The May incident occurred a little more than three months after the tragic mid-air collision that killed 67 people near the same airport in January. Multiple other near misses were reported after that.

What they're saying:

"Looking at radar returns, they identify this was quite close," Levy said of the May incident. "Was a collision imminent? I don’t know, possibly not, but quick reaction by the controller at Reagan is to be congratulated."

He added that this incident will be studied, just like the others.

We also know that restrictions have been put in place regarding where helicopters can fly in the vicinity of DCA.

As for whether passengers should be concerned flying in and out of Reagan National, Levy told Fox 5, "continue flying it, enjoy it. It’s a great airport, great location. We’ve had some challenges, yes, but we’re going to study them, and we’re going to learn and we’re gonna get better."

What's next:

Keep in mind, the NTSB report released Friday is preliminary. Additional details will be made public in the months ahead.