New Maryland laws take effect October 1

On October 1, hundreds of new laws go into effect for the state of Maryland, impacting things like traffic enforcement, cannabis, criminal justice and more.

What we know:

All new Maryland laws

Criminal Laws:

HB179/SB11: Allows thefts committed by the same person across multiple counties, if part of one scheme, to be prosecuted in any county where a theft occurred. Prohibits organized retail theft exceeding $1,500 within 90 days. Requires courts to determine if a crime qualifies as organized retail theft.

HB236/SB92: Expands peace order protections and broadens the definition of criminal harassment to include spying on private areas around a home. Sets penalties: up to 90 days jail/$500 fine for a first offense; up to 180 days/$1,000 fine for repeat offenses.

HB241/SB142: Clarifies that "spouse" includes former spouses in criminal cases involving confidential marital communications. Allows a spouse who is a victim to testify about private conversations.

HB246/SB205: Allows disclosure of certain adult protective services information and expands who counts as a "health practitioner." Permits required reports about vulnerable adults to be made via a statewide hotline.

HB259/SB202: Requires sex offenders to provide DNA samples, but delays testing/entry into the state database until specific conditions are met.

HB260/SB1009: Changes penalties for drug paraphernalia offenses and removes "intent to administer" from the list of punishable intents.

HB293: Allows child victims’ testimony in abuse cases to be taken by closed-circuit TV outside the courtroom, in settings designed to reduce emotional distress.

HB302: Expands the State’s Attorney’s authority to review charges to include human service workers.

HB413/SB925: Permits adults (21+) to make cannabis products for personal use at home without volatile solvents. Sets stricter penalties for large-scale manufacturing or distribution. Updates penalties for "volume dealer" and "drug kingpin" crimes related to cannabis.

HB437/SB348: Expands "private place" to include residences for purposes of banning voyeurism with sexual intent.

HB442: Makes child victims’ or witnesses’ statements to forensic interviewers admissible in court.

HB853: Lets individuals convicted between ages 18–24, who are not serving life or sex offense sentences, petition for reduced sentences after serving 20 years (with certain exceptions, e.g., murder of a first responder).

SB432: Expands eligibility for expungement of misdemeanors. Prohibits Maryland Judiciary Case Search from showing cannabis possession charges if later pardoned.

SB181: Requires parole decisions to consider age. Updates medical parole rules and mandates risk assessments for violent offenders serving 40+ years.

SB207: Mandates license revocation for impaired drivers who cause fatal/serious crashes or leave the scene. Allows reinstatement after a set time.

SB443: Requires firearm trafficking charges to be filed within 3 years and reclassifies transporting firearms for illegal sale/trafficking as a felony.

SB590: Increases penalties for reckless, negligent, and aggressive driving, adding new motor vehicle violations that may count toward these charges.

Consumer Protection:

HB107/SB49: Requires automatic renewal offers to include clear cancellation options and proper disclosure.

HB208: Bans misleading terminology when selling digital goods unless consumers receive clear notice or give explicit acknowledgment. Violations count as unfair or deceptive trade practices.

HB268/SB981: Requires hospitals to reduce patient costs in certain situations, expand financial assistance notices, and prohibits debt lawsuits for debts under $500.

HB428/SB349: Defines "medical debt" and bans liens on owner-occupied homes for medical debt. Applies only to future debts.

HB431/SB413: Prohibits consumer contracts from shortening the legal time limit for lawsuits, with some exceptions.

HB820: Requires health insurers and related entities to regulate the use of AI and algorithms in utilization review.

HB1020: Prohibits credit agencies from reporting or storing medical debt. Bans the use of medical debt information in consumer reports and forbids healthcare providers from disclosing medical debt to credit agencies.

Employment/Labor Law:

HB15/SB144: Authorizes worker cooperative associations and establishes rules for their operation.

HB1294: Regulates earned wage access products under consumer lending laws and limits how lenders handle tips.

SB785: Exempts employers already covered by the federal FMLA from Maryland’s unpaid parental leave requirement.

Energy/Environmental Law:

HB4/SB120: Prevents land-use restrictions that significantly raise the cost or reduce the efficiency of solar systems. Allows community associations to regulate or install solar in common areas under certain conditions.

HB121/SB37: Requires electric companies (except municipal utilities) to report annually on how they voted in regional transmission organization meetings.

Estates/Trusts:

HB88/SB158: Outlines how notice must be given when using the Maryland Trust Decanting Act.

HB146/SB126: Allows trustees to resign with 30 days’ notice to beneficiaries and other relevant parties.

HB261/SB110: Gives unpaid child support priority over most other claims against a deceased person’s estate.

Family Law:

HB275: Adjusts child support calculations to deduct support obligations for children living with the parent but not under a formal support order.

HB929/SB721: Lets individuals consent to permanent protective orders against themselves.

HB1191/SB548: Expands custody considerations to include the child’s needs and allows custody changes if circumstances significantly change.

Immigration:

SB608: Revises rules for certifying U Visa petitions for crime victims, including timelines, eligible officials, and required protocols to assist petitioners.

Landlord/Tenant Law:

HB273: Caps late rent fees at 5% of the unpaid rent (not total amount due).

HB767: Requires landlords to notify tenants when eviction warrants are issued and sets procedures for repossession.

HB785: Prohibits housing co-ops from banning family child care homes or limiting the number of children below state-authorized levels.

HB1076: Requires landlords to give tenants 24 hours’ written notice before entering a rental, except in emergencies.

HB1367: Creates a $50,000 penalty for falsifying lead inspection reports.

HB872/SB606: Limits liability for violating tenant purchase rights to the property owner, not the property itself.

SB46: Requires wrongful detainer hearings within 10 business days and changes rules on serving notice in such cases.

Property Law:

HB124/SB160: Lets sellers cancel residential sales contracts if they lack full property rights and requires notice. Refunds deposits if notice isn’t given.

HB347: Updates procedures for recording and transmitting land records.

HB755/SB540: Bans homeowners/condo/co-op associations from requiring sensitive personal information (e.g., SSNs, medical records, religious beliefs) for access to recreational spaces.

HB796/SB566: Raises the foreclosure filing fee from $300 to $450.

HB1018/SB689: Requires lenders to allow one spouse in a divorce to buy out the other if financially qualified.