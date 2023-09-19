New data shows DC residents struggling with soaring rent and food costs

More and more people are struggling to pay rent and feed themselves In the District.

New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows a growing number of renters are spending more than half of their income on housing costs.

It goes on to say more than 44,000 households are "severely cost-burdened." That's a nearly 6,000 household increase from 2010.

The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in D.C. is around $2,400.

Another recent study highlights how food insecurity remains an ongoing problem in the District, as well.

Close to one-third of people living in the greater Washington D.C. area didn’t know where their next meal would come from over the last year, according to a study done by the Capital Area Food Bank.

The study also discovered that not having a job - isn't impacting those numbers as much as previously thought.

"Employment isn't necessarily tied to food security," said Morgan Baskin with DCist. "Even though the majority of people who say that they face food security have a job, the study shows that most people just aren't making enough money to afford basic living expenses."






