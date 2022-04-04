New congressional map approved in Maryland

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan approved a new congressional map Monday with more compact districts, after a judge struck down a previous map 10 days ago for being a "product of extreme partisan gerrymandering."

The Republican governor, who has long pushed for redistricting reform, described the new map as a "huge improvement" over the one approved over his veto in December by the General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats.

"This is something that we’ve been focused on for eight years," Hogan told reporters after signing legislation with the newly drawn political boundaries. "It’s a tremendous victory for democracy and for free and fair elections in Maryland. When these maps came out in December, I said they were unconstitutional and violated the law."

With Maryland’s primary set for July 19, leaders in the legislature said voters, candidates, and election officials need to have certainty about the congressional district boundaries.

"It’s a map that’s much more fair than the one that was passed in December, and it gives people an actual chance to pick their representatives rather than having politicians cherry-pick voters, so they can protect the incumbents," said Neil Parrot, a Republican member of Maryland's House of Delegates.

The new map is now in effect for the next 10 years, but Governor Hogan says before the General Assembly adjourns he wants them to reform the entire process. Hogan wants it to be handed over to a non-partisan commission, but with Democrats still in control of this process, it's unlikely the Republican governor will get his wish before he leaves office in January.

In Maryland, where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1, Democrats hold a 7-1 advantage over the GOP in the state’s U.S. House seats.

The initial map approved by Democrats over Hogan’s veto made the lone Republican-held district held by Rep. Andy Harris more competitive. The new map takes away a portion that stretched from the Eastern Shore across the Chesapeake Bay into an area with more Democrats.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.