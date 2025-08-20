New audit says DC Health did not monitor Humane Rescue Alliance closely enough

The Brief A new audit indicates that the D.C. Health did not monitor the Humane Rescue Alliance closely enough. The health department's contract with the Humane Rescue Alliance expired at the start of 2025, but the audit began in 2023. There were allegations of mistreatment of animals at two shelters



A new report released Wednesday from the D.C. Auditor found that D.C. Health did not monitor its contract with the Humane Rescue Alliance closely enough.

Big picture view:

For decades, the Humane Rescue Alliance was in charge of animal shelters and animal control in D.C.

That contract ended in January after 45 years and the District teamed up with a new organization.

But the audit actually began in 2023, when HRA volunteers and former employees formed a group called Volunteers for HRA Reform and went public about the mistreatment of animals at two shelters.

"I think they were incredibly important and these are animal lovers. They were paying attention, a lot of them had been volunteering in the shelters, and they called it to our attention and generated press around the time they asked us to do an audit," said D.C. Auditor Kathy Patterson.

The audit found that in the last two years that the HRA contracted with D.C. Health, there was a serious lack of oversight by the department that impacted animal care and shelter inspections, along with spaying and neutering.

Concerns about care:

During one site visit, the audit team found dog feces in 25 out of 77 cages, some with multiple instances of having gone to the bathroom in their cages.

The team also had trouble finding exercise records for some animals.

The report also stated that when it came to dangerous dog investigations, there was a very lengthy timeline of when potentially dangerous dogs were still out in the community before being seized from their owners or a determination was made by D.C. Health.

As of September 2024, the shelters had more than 275 animals in their care.

"I think the volunteers were pretty specific in the things they were finding and our role really was to confirm that and say yes, there are real serious problems here with the department's oversight and with the contract compliance," Patterson explained.

D.C. Health agreed with the audit's findings and recommendations and has promised to make changes.

New statement:

The Humane Rescue Alliance provided FOX 5 with a statement Wednesday night. You can read it in full below.