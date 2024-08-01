Netflix show 'Emily in Paris' pops up at DC bar

The popular Netflix show ‘Emily in Paris’ is heading to D.C. in the form of a pop-up bar.

Morris American Bar in D.C. will be transforming into a regal Paris-themed bar on Friday, August 2. Attendees will be able to enjoy craft cocktails, small plates, and an authentic Parisian experience.

The bubbly bar near D.C.'s Convention Center is getting a full French makeover. There will be a 12-foot Eiffel Tower outside the door, round marble tables will be outside to create the look of a sidewalk café, and the baby-blue walls of the bar will be dotted with framed photos of Paris and Emily-inspired artwork.

Season four of Emily in Paris will debut on Netflix on Thursday, August 15. The show follows Emily Cooper, a Chicago marketing executive that was hired to provide an American perspective at a marketing firm in Paris. She is immediately faced with some challenges as she figures out how to navigate her dream job away from home.