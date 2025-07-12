Netflix hit show 'Queer Eye' heads to DC for final season

The Netflix hit show "Queer Eye" is heading to the nation's capital for its final season.

The final season will showcase the makeovers and transformations of D.C. residents.

As experts in style, grooming, interior design, culture, and food and drink, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Jeremiah Brent, Karamo Brown, and Antoni Porowski are the perfect team to provide a full revamp.

The series has showcased a number of heartfelt moments and transformations. The show is the longest-running unscripted series on Netflix, with 11 Emmy wins and 37 nominations.

The Fab Five have traveled to nine states and three countries, sharing advice and spreading kindness everywhere they go.

According to Rolling Stone, Netflix confirmed the news on Wednesday, July 9, revealing that the show has already begun production.