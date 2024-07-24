Netanyahu in DC live updates: Protests begin ahead of address to Congress

Protests have begun Wednesday ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to Congress. In anticipation, police have significantly boosted security around the Capitol building and closed multiple roads in the area.

Some demonstrators are condemning the Israeli military campaign overall, and others are expressing support for Israel while pressing Netanyahu to strike a cease-fire deal and bring home hostages.

The largest protest this morning will see organizers around the Capitol building demanding Netanyahu’s arrest on war crimes charges. A permit application submitted to the National Park Service estimated at least 5,000 participants.

UPDATE 10 a.m.

Demonstrators gather in the streets surrounding the U.S. Capitol.

UPDATE 9:55 a.m.

Fox News correspondent Lucas Tomlinson posted these images to X on Wednesday morning of NYPD officers outside the U.S. Capitol:

UPDATE 9:04 a.m.

3rd and Constitution and 3rd and Pennsylvania, described as 'Protest Central,' by FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick on Wednesday morning as large groups set up for speeches and demonstrations.

"I'm expecting thousands of people. Unfortunately, the NYPD just sent 200 police officers here. On the way up here we also just saw a police bus by the Capitol. So, while we're not expecting anything like that, we're certainly prepared to lock In safe." Kat, Netanyahu protester in D.C.

UPDATE 9 a.m.

The White House released the following statement Wednesday:

Statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the Visit of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House



President Biden will welcome Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on July 25 to the White House. The leaders will discuss developments in Gaza and progress towards a ceasefire and hostage release deal and the United States’ ironclad commitment to Israel’s security, including countering Iran’s threats to Israel and the broader region. Following the leaders’ meeting, they will meet together with the families of Americans held hostage by Hamas. The Vice President will also meet separately with Prime Minister Netanyahu on July 25.

UPDATE 8 a.m.

Fox News correspondent Lucas Tomlinson posted these images to X on Wednesday morning:

UPDATE 7 a.m.

On Wednesday, FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick was in downtown Washington:

- A much bigger police presence.

- Bicycle racks surrounding the U.S. Capitol.

- Convoys of police trucks and support vehicles heading up Constitution Avenue toward Union Station.

- NYPD sent about 200 officers to D.C. to assist in protest actions and enhanced security. expected to remain through much of the week.

- Security resembling a ‘small fortress’ surrounds the Watergate Hotel complex. Heightened security around the city.

- Road closures around the Israeli embassy in Northwest D.C.

- All tour busses have been diverted to Union Station.

- ANSWER Coalition currently has about two dozen buses on their way here to D.C. right now, some of them coming from as far away as Georgia and Indiana and Michigan.

- Crowds could swell to as many as 5000.