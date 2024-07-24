Union Station entrances closed as protests erupt after Netanyahu speech

Amtrak police have closed every entrance to Union Station except for one, as protesters have gathered at the major transportation hub following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech at Congress.

FOX 5 observed multiple people being arrested and contacted Capitol Police for an official amount.

Around 4 p.m., Amtrak notified travelers that due to the protest activity, there will be delays near Union Station and they will be required to show their tickets to gain station access.

D.C. and Capitol Police have been bolstered by officers from departments across the DMV area, and even from as far away as New York City, which sent 100 officers to assist.

FOX 5 has been on the ground covering the demonstrations, which began at the Capitol where protesters attempted to breach barriers set up by law enforcement.

Capitol Police were forced to deploy pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

The scene at Union Station saw U.S. Capitol Police blocking access to Delaware Avenue, a street leading directly to the Capitol.

The demonstrators, organized by the group "Arrest Netanyahu," claimed to have brought thousands of people from across the country, busing in participants from states such as New York, Ohio, and North Carolina.

One protester expressed the group's grievances, stating, "The reason that we're here is because we're hosting Netanyahu, who is orchestrating this genocide and is basically being invited to have the largest platform in the United States to wash his hands from these [actions]."

Netanyahu's visit comes amid heightened tensions due to Israel's ongoing conflict with Hamas, which began after the October 7 terror attack by Hamas on Israel.

Protesters accuse Israel of killing too many civilians in Gaza in its efforts to eradicate Hamas.

Despite expectations, large pro-Israel counter-protests did not materialize. However, small groups of pro-Israel demonstrators were present.

They assert that Israel has the right to defend itself after the October 7 attack, which resulted in the deaths of 1,200 Israelis and the taking of 250 hostages. These supporters also reported facing harassment from pro-Palestinian demonstrators throughout the day.

One pro-Israel protester shared, "I'm really here to bring support to the Israelis. Their message impacts people like myself as well. Activism is something I enjoy, and it encourages others when they see it."

As the protests continue, the statue of Christopher Columbus in front of Union Station has been defaced with the words "Free Palestine" and "Terrorists" painted on it.

Additionally, the three massive flagpoles that typically display U.S. flags were stripped by the protesters and replaced with their own flags.

Prime Minister Netanyahu referred to the protesters during his speech today, calling them "useful idiots."

Another security perimeter has been established around the Watergate Hotel, where the prime minister is staying during his visit.

U.S. Capitol Police issued a warning to Hill staffers Tuesday, advising them to avoid moving between congressional office buildings on sidewalks and to instead use underground tunnels for safer movement.