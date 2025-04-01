Former President Obama photobombs family taking cherry blossoms pics at Tidal Basin

The Brief A northern Virginia family got a special surprise as they were taking photos with the cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin. Former President Barack Obama was seen in the background of one of their photos, enjoying an early morning stroll on Monday. Obama gave them a shotout on Instagram.



A northern Virginia family that went to the Tidal Basin to enjoy the cherry blossoms got an unexpected cameo in their pictures — a former president!

FOX 5’s Shomari Stone spoke to the family who say they got the ultimate photobomb.

Special Surprise

What they're saying:

As professional photographer Brianna Inel was snapping their pictures at the Tidal Basin Monday morning, 44th President Barack Obama made a smooth appearance in their family photo.

Portia and Damien’s kids, four-year-old Belle and almost-2-year-old Preston were standing under a beautiful cherry blossom tree for the photo when their father noticed Obama during the photoshoot.

The couple checked to see if their photographer captured the former president and sure enough, she did caught the president in the frame, wearing a cap and sunglasses on an early morning walk at the Tidal Basin.

Presidential Shoutout

As Seen on Instagram:

Obama shared the photo with his more than 35 million Instagram followers saying "Preston and Belle, I hope you enjoyed peak bloom! my bad for stepping into the shot."

Portia and Damien say no problem — Obama can step into their shot anyday, and they’re inviting him to come photobomb their pictures at the same spot next year, during peak bloom.