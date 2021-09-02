Frederick County Schools close Thursday after remnants of Ida create havoc across region

Frederick County Schools have closed Thursday – one day after the remnants of what was once Hurricane Ida left a trail of destruction across the region.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Severe thunderstorms and reported tornadoes caused trees to fall, ripped down power poles and lines, and caused heavy flooding in some areas.

10 STUDENTS, DRIVER RESCUED FROM SCHOOL BUS AS FLOODING CREATES HAVOC IN FREDERICK COUNTY

Ten students and the driver were rescued from a Frederick school bus after it became mired in flooding on Wednesday.

The bus was carrying students from Catoctin High School and Thurmont Middle School when it became overwhelmed with water in the area of Hessong Bridge Road and Blacks Mill Road.

Frederick County fire and rescue officials say the flooding closed 83 roads.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., officials said they had received 22 calls for water rescues, and 56 for flooding condition service.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5