Need for COVID-19 testing grows in DC region as cases surge nationwide

As coronavirus case rates across the DMV grow —so do lines for tests. That also brings into question the wait times before getting test results.

FOX 5's Ayesha Khan reports she noticed lines at sites within the District where you can walk up, like a firehouse on Florida Avenue where the line was wrapped all around the block.

Some of the coordinators she spoke with Tuesday say that the number of people who are coming and standing in line has also gone up within the last week or so in the District –– more than what they saw in the summer.

As of Monday in D.C., 245 new positive cases were reported —bringing the District’s overall positive case total to more than 19,000.–

Meanwhile, in some places like Montgomery County, Khan reports that she didn’t see lines at the sites that were operating today — but it seems people are going for testing at places like urgent care, private doctors, or clinics.

A coordinator told FOX 5 that the turnaround time for results within the District is five to seven days —she couldn’t explain why exactly that is, but one thing she did mention, is that there are certain wards where they are seeing higher numbers.

FOX 5 asked the D.C Health Department about that but has not received a response.

Khan also checked with departments of heath in Virginia and in Maryland.

The Virginia Department of Health says the average turnaround time for test processing in laboratories in the Commonwealth is less than two days.

The Maryland Department of Health says an average of more than 28,000 tests have been completed each day between October 15 and November 15. Their turn around time is also less than two days.

