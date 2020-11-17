DC records 245 new coronavirus cases; highest total since May 7

The District has recorded 245 new COVID-19 cases today – the highest since May.

The one-day for Nov. 17 matches a May 7 total of 245 news cases.

The highest one-day total the District has recorded was 335 on April 30.

With cases soaring nationwide, D.C. has also seen somewhat of a return of the virus in recent weeks.

Last week, D.C. registered 206 cases in one day - the highest total since May 20.

The nation’s capital has an overall positive case total of 19,039.

On Monday, District officials said they were not going to introduce new restrictions at this point.

