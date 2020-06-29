Need a coronavirus test? Here's where to go in DC

article

If you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms or believe you may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, D.C. residents over the age of 6 can get tested for free with or without an appointment at a number of sites throughout the District.

COVID-19 TESTING: To find coronavirus testing sites in D.C., visit this link: https://coronavirus.dc.gov/testing

Please note that these testing sites will be closed on Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.

