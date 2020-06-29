July 4th in DC: Everything you need to know

article

The Fourth of July is right around the corner and due to the coronavirus pandemic, the holiday will look a lot different this year in the nation's capital.

On Monday, D.C. officials released information on what will be open and closed over the weekend, as well as what will be on a modified schedule. View the list below:

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

What's Open:

The District’s Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center will be operational.

Access to Emergency Shelter

Advertisement

Low-barrier shelters will remain open on Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4.

Families and individuals seeking access to homeless services should call the DC Shelter Hotline at 202-399-7093 from 8 a.m. – 12 a.m., Monday - Sunday, or call 311 at any time of the day or night.

Drop-In Centers for Residents Experiencing Homelessness

The Downtown Day Services Center, located at 1313 New York Avenue, NW will be open on Friday, July 3 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. for appointment-only essential services (shower, laundry, etc.) and providing meal service on Saturday, July 4.

To schedule services on Friday, call 202-674-2365 or email ddsc@pathwaysdc.org.

The CCNV Drop-In Center for men at 425 2nd Street, NW will be open on Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4.

Zoe’s Doors Youth Drop-In Center, located at 900 Rhode Island Avenue, NE will remain open Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4.

The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center at 741 8th Street, SE will remain open on Friday, July 3 and will be closed on Saturday, July 4.

Transportation to Emergency Shelter

Transportation to emergency shelters will be available and provided to anyone experiencing homelessness in the District. To request transportation, contact the Shelter Hotline at 202-399-7093 or by calling 311.

People watch fireworks as they celebrate US independence day on July 4, 2017 in Washington, DC. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

What's Closed:

The District’s COVID-19 testing sites and call center will be closed on Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4. To learn more about free testing sites across the District, visit coronavirus.dc.gov/testing.

The Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center will be closed. Residents are encouraged to file unemployment insurance claims online at does.dc.gov.

The District’s School Meal Sites and Grocery Distribution Sites will be closed and reopen on Monday, July 6.

All Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be closed on Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4. DC DMV online services remain available, and customers are encouraged to use online options by visiting dmv.dc.gov.

All DC Public Libraries (DCPL) will be closed on Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4.

Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) recreation/community centers, aquatic centers, public pools, and spray parks remain closed due to the public health emergency. Summer meals sites and learning hubs will be closed.

Fort Lincoln Tennis Courts will close at 2 p.m. on July 4; all other parks, playgrounds, athletic courts, and fields will be open.

As a reminder, it is illegal to use fireworks at any DPR property including recreation centers, fields, and playgrounds. Gas grills and deep fryers are also prohibited.

The Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Centers will be closed.

The DC Health & Wellness Center (77 P Street, NE) will be closed.

Independence Day celebration fireworks explode in the air above the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument along the National Mall in Washington, USA on July 4, 2017. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Modified Service Adjustments:

The DC Department of Public Works (DPW) will observe the holiday on Saturday, July 4. Trash and recycling collections will be made on Friday, July 3. Collections schedules will not slide.

DC Circulator’s reduced schedule/modified service remains in effect.

DC Streetcar will operate on its reduced schedule/modified schedule.

Street Sweeping and Parking Enforcement

Residential street sweeping is suspended.

Ticketing for safety violations (e.g., blocking a fire hydrant) continues.

Construction

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will suspend construction and work zones for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys, and sidewalks within the District’s right of way. This includes manhole access and construction-related deliveries. Approved construction activities may resume Monday, July 6, during permitted work hours.

The Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA) is not permitting normal construction on District Government holidays and violations could result in a Stop Work Order and fines. However, construction performed with an active after-hours work permit is allowed. DCRA inspectors will be enforcing the no construction regulation. Illegal construction reports can be made using the District’s 311 system or calling 311. DCRA offers many online services, tools, and resources, enabling customers to conduct business 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

Lane Restrictions

DDOT will suspend normal weekday reversible lane operations in the following corridors:

• Canal Road between Chain Bridge and Foxhall Road, NW.

• Rock Creek Parkway (controlled by the National Park service).

• Independence Avenue between 4th Street, SW and 2nd Street SE. In addition, ongoing lane restrictions during the public health emergency remain in effect:

• Rush hour parking restrictions are suspended.

• Rush hour reversible lanes operations on Connecticut Avenue and 16th Street NW are suspended.