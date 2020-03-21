Expand / Collapse search

Nearly 400 confirmed coronavirus cases now reported in D.C. area

Coronavirus
FOX 5 DC
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses, including the novel coronavirus identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first det ( Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images )

WASHINGTON - Officials in Maryland and Virginia reported a new uptick in confirmed coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing the total in the D.C. area to nearly 400.

There are now 190 confirmed coronavirus cases in Maryland, and 114 in Virginia. 

Social distancing pushed despite crowd pleasing events

We’ve been hearing it on repeat for days: “stay at home if you can, social distancing is important.” But apparently, a lot of people still haven’t gotten the message.

Add the 72 cases already reported in the District, and the total is now 376.  

The coronavirus outbreak is a story that seems to develop by the minute. 

President Trump will deliver the latest on the national response at 12:30 p.m. You can tune in live to Fox 5 to watch then.

