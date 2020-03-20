Second Maryland coronavirus death confirmed in Baltimore County, officials say

A Baltimore County resident in his 60s has lost his life as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday.

The man suffered from underlying medical conditions.

"As the number of positive cases in Maryland continues to dramatically rise, we need everyone to take this seriously. This is a public health crisis like nothing we have ever faced before -- we are all in this together, and we will get through this together," Hogan said in a statement.

The first death in the state was reported earlier this week. A Prince George's County resident who was also in his 60s passed away after contracting the virus. He also had underlying medical conditions, according to Hogan.