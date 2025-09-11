Naval Academy on lockdown for 'reports of threats'

The Brief The U.S. Naval Academy went on lockdown Thursday afternoon. Officials said it was due to "reports of threats made to the Naval Academy." It's not yet known what those threats were.



The Naval Academy in Annapolis is on lockdown, according to a spokesperson with the Public Affairs Office.

What we know:

Reports about the lockdown began to come in around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

In a statement, the U.S. Academy Public Affairs Office said, "Naval Support Activity Annapolis, in coordination with local law enforcement, is currently responding to reports of threats made to the Naval Academy. The base is on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. This is a developing situation and we will provide updates as they become available."

What we don't know:

It's not yet clear what triggered the lockdown, or how long it will last. FOX 5 has reached out for additional information. We are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.