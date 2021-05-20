How to see the pandas when the National Zoo reopens this weekend

The National Zoo will be reopening Friday and visitors will finally be able to see the beloved pandas Tian Tian, Mei Xiang and Xiao Qi Ji.

The Smithsonian announced it will reopen eight of its facilities to the public in May, including the National Zoo, after closing them last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While admission to the zoo is free, visitors must reserve either a free timed-entry pass for each person in their party if arriving on foot or a paid parking pass if driving and parking at the zoo.

In addition to a free timed-entry or paid parking pass, visitors who wish to see the giant pandas must obtain a free timed Asia Trail/Panda Pass for each person in their party.

Visitors can reserve Asia Trail/Panda Passes onsite at eight giant panda statue kiosks located throughout the zoo.

The day’s first Panda Passes are available when the zoo opens at 8 a.m. Additional Panda Passes are released every hour starting at 8:30 a.m. for 15-minute intervals in the following hour. The last available time slot is 3:30 p.m.

Smithsonian National Zoo Members have the opportunity to reserve Asia Trail/Panda Passes via members-only advance registration on the zoo’s website or in person after arriving onsite at the zoo.

Visitors without a smart phone can obtain an Asia Trail/Panda Pass at the Visitor Center.

The giant panda exhibit is extremely limited to 620 guests per day, and visitors are asked to limit their giant panda viewing to 15 minutes.