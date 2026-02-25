Police ID man shot, killed in parking lot of Potomac Mills mall

The Brief Police ID Baffour Asare Gundona as the man shot and killed at Potomac Mills. He was shot during an altercation in a parked car before collapsing outside. The suspect drove off, and police say the shooting wasn’t random.



Authorities have identified the man shot and killed Tuesday night in the parking lot of Potomac Mills mall.

What we know:

Prince William County police say 34‑year‑old Baffour Asare Gundona of Alexandria was shot in the upper body during an altercation with another man inside a parked vehicle in the 2700 block of Potomac Mills Circle. Gundona got out of the car and collapsed. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Investigators say the suspect drove off after the shooting, which police do not believe was random.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince William County police at 703‑792‑7000 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.

