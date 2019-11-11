Expand / Collapse search

National Zoo launches week of farewell celebrations ahead of Bei Bei’s departure for China

By
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Pets and Animals
FOX 5 DC

National Zoo plans week full of events to say goodbye giant panda Bei Bei

The nation’s capital is saying goodbye to Bei Bei, he giant panda at the national zoo that's stolen the hearts of many.

WASHINGTON - The Smithsonian's National Zoo has launched a week of celebrations as giant panda Bei Bei prepares to make his departure to China.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

As part of the Zoo's cooperative breeding agreement with the China Wildlife Conservation Association, all cubs born in the D.C. zoo will move to China when they are 4 years old.

National Zoo launches week of farewell celebrations ahead of giant panda Bei Bei’s departure for China

The Smithsonian's National Zoo has launched a week of celebrations as giant panda Bei Bei prepares to make his departure to China.

Bei Bei, who turned 4 in August, will leave for China on Tuesday, November 19.

The Zoo is organizing special opportunities for fans to say goodbye to Bei Bei before he leaves.

RELATED: DC says goodbye to giant panda Bao Bao

A keeper and veterinarian from the Zoo will accompany Bei Bei as he travels to Chengdu, China where he will live at the Bifengxia Panda Base.

Check out the FULL SCHEDULE of celebratory public events from Monday, November 11, through Monday, November 18.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC Weather app for local weather alerts