National Zoo launches week of farewell celebrations ahead of Bei Bei’s departure for China

The Smithsonian's National Zoo has launched a week of celebrations as giant panda Bei Bei prepares to make his departure to China.

As part of the Zoo's cooperative breeding agreement with the China Wildlife Conservation Association, all cubs born in the D.C. zoo will move to China when they are 4 years old.

Bei Bei, who turned 4 in August, will leave for China on Tuesday, November 19.

The Zoo is organizing special opportunities for fans to say goodbye to Bei Bei before he leaves.

A keeper and veterinarian from the Zoo will accompany Bei Bei as he travels to Chengdu, China where he will live at the Bifengxia Panda Base.

