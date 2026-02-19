2 charged with improper disposal of infant remains, fetuses at Charles County crematorium

Two people have been charged with improperly disposing of fetuses and the remains of an infant at a Charles County crematorium, officials say.

The charges stem from an investigation that began in 2025 after a couple discovered that their two-month-old son, who was supposed to be cremated, was found decomposing at Heaven Bound Crematorium.

Couple charged

What we know:

On Feb. 19, the Maryland State Police filed charges against Brandon Angelo Williams, age 50, and his wife, Rosa Iyonna Williams, 48, in connection with the 2025 case of Coi’Seir Parham.

The two are also facing additional charges after fetuses were discovered at the crematorium.

According to officials, the couple are both charged with eight separate counts each of improper disposal of human remains.

Seven of the counts refer to seven different fetuses, and one count pertains to the remains of the two-month-old infant.

Arrest warrants have been issued for the defendants and court dates will be scheduled once they are taken into custody and make their first court appearances.

Horrific discovery

The backstory:

While still mourning the loss of their two-month-old son, Chris Parham and LaQuanda Brown discovered that Heaven Bound Crematorium in White Plains, Md. had not only lied about giving them the correct ashes but that their son’s body was later found decomposing in the same clothes he wore at his funeral.

The family finally received the ashes of their son, Coi’Seir in May 2025, but they soon learned that his body had not been discovered at the crematorium — it was inside the home of Heaven Bound owners, Rosa Turner and Brandon Williams.

Wracked with questions, Brown and Parham feel they must restart the grieving process and remain uncertain that the remains they now possess truly belong to Coi’Seir.

Questions still linger

Dig deeper:

Heaven Bound has faced scrutiny for years. In 2017, the Maryland Death Services Oversight Board found the business improperly stored human remains. In January, the facility was shut down after investigators discovered human bodies stacked in cardboard boxes.

While public reports detailed bodies found at the business, none mentioned remains inside a private home. Attorney Sara Aguiniga, who represents Coi’Seir’s parents, said she has never encountered a case like this.

Parham and Brown had entrusted Stewart Funeral Home in Washington, D.C., with their son’s arrangements. They remain unsure how Coi’Seir’s body ended up with the owners of Heaven Bound but believe they were deceived.

In May 2025, Coi’Seir's parents sued both Stewart Funeral Home, Heaven Bound, and its owners for $10 million each.