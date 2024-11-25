National Zoo kicks off holiday season with ZooLights
WASHINGTON - The Smithsonian National Zoo kicked off the holiday season with ZooLights on Friday.
The holiday light exhibit features glowing lantern animals and displays throughout the zoo grounds. Visitors can take a train ride, listen to festive music, and enjoy seasonal treats.
ZooLights tickets are $6 per person. More details are available online.
2024 ZooLights Schedule
Week 1: Friday, Nov. 22 – Sunday, Nov. 24
Week 2: Friday, Nov. 29 – Sunday, Dec. 1
Week 3: Friday, Dec. 6 – Sunday, Dec. 8
Week 4: Friday, Dec. 13 – Sunday, Dec. 15
Week 5: Thursday, Dec. 19 – Monday, Dec. 23
Week 6: Thursday, Dec. 26 – Monday, Dec. 30
Week 7: Friday, Jan. 3 – Saturday, Jan. 4
Member Nights: Thursday, Dec. 5, Thursday, Dec. 12, Thursday, Jan. 2
