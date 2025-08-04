National Zoo celebrates giant panda Bao Li’s 4th birthday

Panda B-Day!

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo is celebrating giant panda Bao Li, who turns four Monday.

Zoo visitors are invited to join the party, which includes a special panda-friendly birthday cake made just for Bao Li.

2-year-old male giant panda Bao Li in his habitat at Shenshuping Base in China on May 16, 2024.

What we know:

Admission is free, but guests must reserve tickets in advance online.

Bao Li and Qing Bao make their public debut at the National Zoo in January.

