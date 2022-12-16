National Wreaths Across America Day celebrated at Arlington National Cemetery Saturday

The public can take part in this year’s National Wreaths Across America Day this Saturday, December 17 at Arlington National Cemetery.

Volunteers will place wreaths at the base of a veteran’s headstones or columbarium niches.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ National Wreaths Across America Day

The wreaths will be used to honor their legacy and remember their sacrifice.

Arlington National Cemetery will be one of more than 3,000 participating locations nationwide.

Anyone interested in volunteering should register online.