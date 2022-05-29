National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes hit Maryland Friday

Storm damage surveyors confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in Maryland Friday evening, ripping down trees and causing damage to several houses along the way.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Officials from the National Weather Service (NWS) said one of the tornadoes briefly touched down in the Olney area of Montgomery County. The EF-O tornado, estimated to have had speeds of 80 miles per hour, ripped through the 3600 block of Toddsbury Lane in a linear path, taking down large tree limbs and damaging several vehicles along the road.

Officials said about 12 to 15 trees in the path of the tornado were uprooted. Police said the fallen trees caused damage to several vehicles and homes along Queen Elizabeth Drive.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

NWS officials also surveyed storms damage in southern Maryland, and confirmed that an EF-1 tornado, with estimated speeds of 90 mile per hour, touched down near the border for St. Mary's and Charles Counties. The tornado started in the Charlotte Hall area and made its way to the Benedict area.

Officials said the tornado's path started along Bach Drive in Charlotte Hall, before crossing MD Route 5 and causing more damage along Mount Wolf Road and Chappelear Drive. NWS officials said the tornado uprooted about one to two dozen trees and left behind sporadic damage to some houses throughout the area.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Some lighter tree damage was also spotted by officials along Prince Frederick Road between Barney Drive and Colonial Drive.

Advertisement

Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of either tornado.