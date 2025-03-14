National Pi Day 2025: Deals and freebies in DC

The Brief Friday, March 14, marks National Pi Day, which comes with freebies and deals. While math enthusiasts recognize the date for its significance in geometry, restaurants across the U.S. have embraced the holiday by offering special deals on pizza and pie.



March 14 marks National Pi Day, a celebration of the mathematical constant π (3.14) with freebies and deals. Here's what you need to know.

National Pi Day deals:

While math enthusiasts recognize the date for its significance in geometry, restaurants across the U.S. have embraced the holiday by offering special deals on pizza and pie—two foods that conveniently share the same circular shape.

Local perspective:

The Georgetown restaurant, 1310 Kitchen and Bar, will host their first annual pie eating contest and offer special discounts to celebrate Pi Day. Click here to sign up and learn more information.

AP Pizza Shop in Bethesda, Maryland is offering a free triple chocolate chip cookies with the purchase of two pizzas.

Buy one small pizza from Mia's Italian Kitchen in Alexandria and get another for $3.14. It's only available for takeout.

Pizzeria Paradiso, the Latin-owned pizzeria in D.C., is offering customers $3.14 off all large pizzas.

Palette 22 in Arlington, Virginia will be offering buy one, get one small pizza for $3.14. Available for dine-in and takeout, but not valid with happy hour.

Big picture view:

Blaze Pizza is offering a buy-one-get-one deal on 11-inch pizzas, where customers can purchase one at regular price and get a second for $3.14. Those who take advantage of the in-store promotion will also receive a code for another BOGO $3.14 pizza deal, valid through the end of March.

At Papa John’s , customers who buy a large or extra-large pizza at full price can get another of equal or lesser value for $3.14. The deal is available exclusively to Papa Rewards members, who must sign up before March 14 to participate.

Marco’s Pizza is offering a medium one-topping pizza for $3.14 with the purchase of any large or extra-large menu-priced pizza. The offer is only available for online and app orders when using the promo code "PIDAY."

California Pizza Kitchen is extending its Pi Day promotion over two days, March 13 and 14. CPK Rewards members can purchase an Original BBQ Chicken, Pepperoni, or Traditional Cheese pizza for $3.14 with a minimum purchase of $25. The deal is available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery orders placed through the CPK website or app.

At Cicis Pizza , customers who buy a medium or large one-topping pizza can purchase a second pizza of the same size for $3.14. The offer is valid for both in-store and online orders using the promo code "PIDAY."

7-Eleven , Speedway, and Stripes locations are offering a whole pizza for $3.14, available in-store or through the 7Now Delivery app. Additionally, Laredo Taco Company and Raise the Roost restaurants—both inside select 7-Eleven locations—will have $3.14 quesadillas and chicken tender boxes on March 14.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is celebrating Pi Day with a sweet treat at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse! When you order one regular, full-size Pizookie, you can get a second for just $3.14. This offer is available for dine-in guests only.